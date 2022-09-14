For the ninth time in the past 10 seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers are NL West champions. Los Angeles clinched the division title with Tuesday night's win over the Diamondbacks (LAD 4, ARI 0). After some initial confusion, the Dodgers became the first team to clinch a postseason berth earlier this week, and now they're the first team to clinch their division.

At 98-43, including an incredible 53-12 in their last 65 games, the Dodgers are a full-fledged juggernaut. Their plus-320 run differential is far and away the best in baseball, and they're on track to be the first team to outscore their opponents by at least 300 runs since the 2001 Mariners had a plus-300 run differential on the nose. Los Angeles is likely to finish the season with the sport's best run differential since the 1939 Yankees (plus-411).

Despite their dominance, things have not gone perfectly for the Dodgers this year. Walker Buehler has not pitched since June 10 and recently had his second career Tommy John surgery. Stalwart Clayton Kershaw has visited the injured list twice, ace reliever Blake Treinen has missed most of the year with shoulder issues, and Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, and Chris Taylor have not had the years expected of them at the plate.

The things that have gone right have gone very right, however. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner are all top 10 in the National League in WAR. Tony Gonsolin emerged as an All-Star, Gavin Lux is enjoying a breakout season, and Evan Phillips has become a dynamic high-leverage reliever. Los Angeles has scored the most runs and allowed the fewest runs in baseball. Hard to be any better than that.

The NL West title was a formality -- the Dodgers entered Tuesday with a 20 1/2-game lead over the second place Padres -- and now the Dodgers can move on to other goals. Next up is clinching one of the league's two best records (and thus a Wild Card Series bye), then the NL's best record (and thus home field advantage though the NLCS), and the best record in baseball (and thus home field advantage throughout the postseason).

Last season the Dodgers saw their eight-year run of division titles end when they won 106 games yet finished one game behind the 107-win Giants. The Dodgers later eliminated their historic rivals in the NLDS.

In all likelihood the AL West leading Astros will be the next team to clinch a postseason berth, followed by the Braves, Mets, and Yankees in some order.