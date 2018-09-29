Dodgers clinch playoff berth for sixth consecutive season, eliminating Cardinals from wild-card race
The Dodgers will enter the final day of the regular season with a playoff ticket in hand
The Los Angeles Dodgers became the last National League team to clinch a playoff spot on Saturday, earning at least a wild card berth with a win over the San Francisco Giants.
Although the Dodgers started Clayton Kershaw, they entered the eighth inning tied with the Giants at 5-5. (Kershaw, for his part, had allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings.) A Manny Machado triple scored Chris Taylor and gave the Dodgers the 6-5 lead. From there, the Dodgers piled on runs in the ninth inning and the bullpen was able to maintain the lead, punching L.A.'s ticket to October with a 10-6 win.
This marks the sixth consecutive trip to the postseason for the Dodgers. It may represent the first time they've made the playoffs as a wild card team since 1996, but that is to be determined.
The Dodgers entered the day two games up on the St. Louis Cardinals in the loss column. The Cardinals may have knocked off the Cubs, but, with just one game remaining on their schedule, there's no way for them to close the gap.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers will now wait to see what happens with the Colorado Rockies, whom they trail by half a game in the NL West race. The Rockies will host the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. With a Nationals win, the Dodgers and Rockies will enter Sunday tied.
It should go without writing that if the Dodgers are only wild card winners, that'll qualify as a disappointment for a team with as much talent as they have in their possession. Still, getting into the postseason is better than not, and the Dodgers can take solace that they're in.
