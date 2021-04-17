Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his left fibula. Manager Dave Roberts disclosed the injury on Friday ahead of their big weekend series against the San Diego Padres and said that a scan on Thursday revealed the injury. Bellinger was eligible to come off the IL on Thursday, but that's not going to happen for some time. "It's not a day-to-day thing," said Roberts. Earlier on Friday, Roberts said on MLB Network that Bellinger could be sidelined "at least another week or two."

Bellinger initially suffered the injury on April 5 when Oakland Athletics reliever Reymin Guduan inadvertently spiked him at first base after Bellinger hit a ground ball to the right side. Here's a look:

He was originally diagnosed with a calf contusion.

Bellinger in his age-25 campaign is batting .211/.286/.368 in four games. He's a former NL MVP with a career OPS+ of 140, so he's obviously a vital piece for the defending champs. The Dodgers' uncommon roster depth, however, figures to lessen the pain. With Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, Zach McKinstry, and A.J. Pollock all on the roster, Roberts has had little trouble fielding a highly capable outfield arrangement in Bellinger's absence.