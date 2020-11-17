Dodgers slugging outfielder Cody Bellinger underwent surgery to repair his dislocated right shoulder, the team announced Tuesday. According to the Dodgers, Bellinger should be fully recovered in 10 weeks or so -- i.e., in time for the anticipated start of spring training.

Bellinger suffered the injury while celebrating a key home run he hit in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Braves:

At about the 0:33 mark, Bellinger undertakes a celebratory forearm smash with teammate Enrique Hernandez, and the force of it popped Bellinger's shoulder out of socket. Fortunately, Bellinger was able to continue playing through the Dodgers' triumph over the Rays in the World Series.

Bellinger, now 25, had a bit of a disappointing season in 2020, as he put up an OPS+ of 113 with 12 home runs in 56 games. That's solid production, especially for a plus-fielding center fielder, but it's a steep decline from the heights Bellinger reached during his NL MVP campaign of 2019. The Dodgers are now doubt hoping he can once again find that level in 2021, and perhaps he will given a more normal run-up to the regular season.

If nothing else, don't be surprised if Bellinger's home run celebrations are a bit more muted and pragmatic in the future -- like, say, this celebration after the homer he hit in Game 1 of the World Series:

Impressive ability to adapt on Bellinger's part.