The Los Angeles Dodgers may have lost another important player to injury. Shortstop Corey Seager exited Saturday night's game against the Miami Marlins (GameTracker) after taking a pitch to the right hand in the fifth inning. Ross Detwiler plunked him with a 90.4 mph sinker. Seager was in obvious pain and didn't lobby much to remain in the game.

Here's the pitch. The Dodgers have not yet released an update on Seager's injury.

The Dodgers are currently without former NL MVP Cody Bellinger (leg fracture) and bench players Edwin Rios (shoulder) and Zach McKinstry (oblique). Outfielder AJ Pollock missed a week with a hamstring injury, returned Friday, immediately reinjured the hamstring, then was placed on the injured list Saturday.

Losing Seager, 27, for any length of time would be a significant blow. He took a .267/.335/.425 batting line in Saturday's game but had been heating up of late, going 9 for 23 (.391) in his last five games. Last season Seager authored a .307/.358/.585 batting line and had a monster postseason that earned him NLCS and World Series MVP honors.

Seager's injury could create an everyday lineup spot for Albert Pujols, who reportedly agreed to a deal with the Dodgers earlier on Saturday. Los Angeles could shift second baseman Gavin Lux to short and first baseman Max Muncy to second, opening first base up for Pujols. Chris Taylor is another shortstop option, though he's played mostly center field during Bellinger's absence.

The Dodgers came into Saturday with a 21-17 record. They have won three straight games since their wretched 4-14 stretch.