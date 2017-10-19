Dodgers-Cubs NLCS Game 5 lineups: Granderson sits against lefty Quintana

CHICAGO -- With their win over the Dodgers in Game 4, the Cubs cut L.A.'s NLCS lead to 3-1 and forced a Game 5. Speaking of Game 5, here's how to watch it, here are the respective lineups for Dave Roberts and Joe Maddon:

VISITING DODGERS

Chris Taylor, CF Justin Turner, 3B Cody Bellinger, 1B Yasiel Puig, RF Logan Forsythe, 2B Enrique Hernandez, LF Austin Barnes, C Charlie Culberson, SS Clayton Kershaw, SP

With the left-handed Jose Quintana on the mound for Chicago, Roberts goes with his standard "versus lefties" lineup. Curtis Granderson sits, and Hernandez starts in the outfield. Barnes is behind the plate, Culberson is at short so that Taylor can man center, and Forsythe spells Utley at the keystone. That of course means a lot of lefty bats on the bench for late-inning pinch-hitting.

HOME CUBS

Albert Almora Jr., CF Kyle Schwarber, LF Kris Bryant, 3B Anthony Rizzo, 1B Willson Contreras, C Addison Russell, SS Javy Baez, 2B Ben Zobrist, RF Jose Quintana, SP

Schwarber's in the lineup for a second straight night against a left-hander. Jon Jay, however, is out, and the switch-hitting Zobrist replaces him in right field. Spots one through seven in Maddon's lineup don't change.

If you're wondering how Maddon should run his exhausted bullpen in Game 5, our own Matt Snyder has some thoughts on that.