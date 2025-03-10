The Los Angeles Dodgers and their longtime manager Dave Roberts are closing in on a contract extension that will keep him in Los Angeles through 2029, according to the New York Post and The Athletic. Roberts is expected to earn slightly more than $8 million per year, or $32.4 million across four years. An official announcement is expected within the coming days.

Roberts, 52, has completed nine seasons as Dodgers manager, and he's enjoyed an elite level of success over that span. Across those nine seasons, Roberts has guided the Dodgers to a cumulative record of 851-506, nine postseason appearances, eight division titles, five 100-win seasons, four pennants, and, of course, two World Series titles -- one in the abbreviated 2020 season and one last year.

Roberts' winning percentage of .627 is tops all-time among those who have managed at least 1,000 games in MLB. As well, he ranks 12th all-time in most games over .500 (344 and counting), and his 56 postseason wins rank sixth all-time.

Speaking of that 2025 season, the Dodgers and their star-laden roster will be angling to become the first repeat champion in MLB since the 1999-2000 New York Yankees. At the same time, Roberts will try to become the 11th manager ever to win at least three World Series titles. The Dodgers are coming off a winter that saw them sign Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Michael Conforto, while retaining Blake Treinen, Clayton Kershaw, and Teoscar Hernández.

The Dodgers will kick off MLB's regular season next week when they meet the Chicago Cubs for the Tokyo Series, a two-game set held in Japan. It'll mark the second consecutive year the Dodgers have begun the season overseas.