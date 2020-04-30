Dodgers' Dave Roberts says 'there will be no asterisk' on World Series winner in unique 2020 season

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is currently on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and there is still plenty of uncertainty regarding if and when baseball will make its return this year. While no definite plan has been set in stone by the league, it's a certainty the 2020 season -- if there is one -- will look different than any other.

But, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't think that the unique season shouldn't make a difference on how the 2020 World Series champions should be regarded.

"There will be no asterisk," Roberts told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "When you look at all of the hurdles, keeping your team together emotionally, and what your players have to do differently to prepare for this season, you can argue it would mean more than going through the duration and grind of an eight-month season."

Under Roberts, the Dodgers have just come short of winning a World Series two times in the last three seasons. They lost to both the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros in the Fall Classic, and, given sign-stealing scandals in Boston and Houston, L.A. fans might want an asterisk on one or both of those titles.

However, Roberts doesn't think the 2020 championship will be tainted, no matter how unusual the season is (100-game schedule, expanded playoffs, neutral-site World Series, games behind closed doors, etc.).

"To get to the finish line, and be the last team standing holding that trophy, and knowing what you had to go through to get there, would be as satisfying as any World Series championship," Roberts told Nightengale.