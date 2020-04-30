Dodgers' Dave Roberts says 'there will be no asterisk' on World Series winner in unique 2020 season
Roberts says a World Series will mean the same, no matter what the 2020 season looks like
The 2020 Major League Baseball season is currently on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and there is still plenty of uncertainty regarding if and when baseball will make its return this year. While no definite plan has been set in stone by the league, it's a certainty the 2020 season -- if there is one -- will look different than any other.
But, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't think that the unique season shouldn't make a difference on how the 2020 World Series champions should be regarded.
"There will be no asterisk," Roberts told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "When you look at all of the hurdles, keeping your team together emotionally, and what your players have to do differently to prepare for this season, you can argue it would mean more than going through the duration and grind of an eight-month season."
Under Roberts, the Dodgers have just come short of winning a World Series two times in the last three seasons. They lost to both the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros in the Fall Classic, and, given sign-stealing scandals in Boston and Houston, L.A. fans might want an asterisk on one or both of those titles.
However, Roberts doesn't think the 2020 championship will be tainted, no matter how unusual the season is (100-game schedule, expanded playoffs, neutral-site World Series, games behind closed doors, etc.).
"To get to the finish line, and be the last team standing holding that trophy, and knowing what you had to go through to get there, would be as satisfying as any World Series championship," Roberts told Nightengale.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Simulating season with 10-team divisions
There were plenty of surprises with a 12-team postseason
-
2020 Little League World Series canceled
MLB's 2020 Little League Classic in Williamsport was also called off
-
Billionaire Rothbaum interested in Mets
Biotech investor Wayne Rothbaum could buy the Mets for a fire-sale price
-
MLB simulated season: Angels in first
Here's how the regular season's fifth week played out in Out of the Park 21
-
Ranking MLB's best sinkers
Who has the best sinker in baseball?
-
Atlantic League intends to play in 2020
Friday was supposed to be the Atlantic League's Opening Day
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday