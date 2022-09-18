Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher David Price, who is currently in the injured list, will consider retirement after the 2022 season, he told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "It's just time," he said. "Everything on my body hurts." Price clarified his comments with local reporters Sunday, saying he will make a final decision after the season.

Price has been sidelined since the start of the month by inflammation in his left wrist. He's still expected to return before the end of the regular season. In 38 appearances this season, all out of the bullpen, he's amassed a 2.58 ERA (164 ERA+) and a 4.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 38 innings pitched.

Price, 37 years old, was the No. 1 pick in the 2007 draft by way of Vanderbilt. In the 15-plus years since, he's made 398 big-league appearances, accumulating a 3.32 ERA (123 ERA+) and a 3.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio in parts of 14 MLB seasons. His contributions have been worth an estimated 40.1 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Price made five All-Star Games during his career. He won the 2012 American League Cy Young Award, when he posted a 2.56 ERA (150 ERA+) and a 3.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 211 innings as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. He also received down-ballot consideration on three other occasions, including finishing second in both 2010 and 2015.

Price was originally a member of the Rays. He subsequently spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Dodgers organizations. He pitched in the World Series as a member of the Rays and Red Sox and helped Boston win a ring in 2018. (He was technically with the Dodgers organization in 2020, when they won the Fall Classic, though he opted out of that season because of concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.)