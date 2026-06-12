MLB to question Dodgers team doctor over alleged involvement in PED use by Conor McGregor, per report

Major League Baseball's investigators will question Los Angeles Dodgers team doctor Neal ElAttrache after it was reported Thursday that he supported the use of performance-enhancing drugs by UFC star Conor McGregor as he recovered from an injury, reports the New York Times. ElAttrache is also the team doctor for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams.

League investigators will focus on whether ElAttrache, who is one of the country's top sports doctors, ever supported PED use by baseball players. He has treated many sports stars, not just Dodgers players or MLB players, and frequently performs Tommy John surgeries. Here's more from the New York Times:

McGregor broke both bones in his lower left leg during a U.F.C. bout in 2021. The New York Times reported Thursday that after Dr. ElAttrache oversaw surgery to repair the damage, he sent McGregor to a specialist who prescribed banned drugs. "I purposely wasn't involved with his evaluation by the consultant nor with prescribing medication," Dr. ElAttrache told The Times. He said the "expert opinions" McGregor received showed "he could optimize his chance of solid union and healing of his fractures."

According to the New York Times, MLB is not aware of any allegations that ElAttrache supported PED use by baseball players. The league is investigating out of due diligence and to ensure no wrongdoing. MLB players, like UFC fighters, can receive a special exemption to use certain banned substances.

MLB's Joint Drug Agreement has been in place since 2006. It covers illegal drugs in addition to PEDs, and the penalties have been stiffened over the years. Currently, first-time offenders receive an 80-game suspension. Second-time offenders receive a 162-game suspension, and third-time offenders are banned for life. Testing is conducted year-round, not just during the season.

PEDs have a prominent place in baseball history. Several star players have served PED suspensions, most notably Alex Rodriguez, who was given a record 211-game suspension for his role in the Biogenesis scandal in August 2013. That was reduced to 162 games after an appeal.