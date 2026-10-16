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⚾ Five things to know Friday

☑️ Do not miss this: College football Week 7 picks

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If you enjoyed college football's Week 6, then buckle up for Week 7. This slate is simply loaded with high-impact games that will leave an indelible mark on the College Football Playoff race. Even some of the more under-the-radar matchups carry weight. For example, can Oklahoma pick up steam on the heels of its Red River Rivalry upset and take down another ranked team in No. 15 Kentucky? The Sooners would look like possible CFP bracket busters if so.

Speaking of the playoff, it's hard to discount No. 6 Alabama too much following last week's loss to No. 1 Georgia. The numbers tell us that the Crimson Tide actually boasts the best CFP resume in the nation despite the defeat. It will get even better if the Tide bounces back with a win over rival No. 14 Tennessee on the Third Saturday in October. The Volunteers will trot out George MacIntyre at quarterback again, and he has Alabama on upset alert as an 8.5-point underdog -- even if our experts are in near consensus about the Crimson Tide covering the spread.

While we're giving out picks, let's check in with Tom Fornelli for his Lock of the Week.

Fornelli: "No. 11 Utah has made a habit of blowing the doors off teams out of the gate. In four games against FBS opponents, the Utes have outscored teams 100-23 in the first half. That's an average lead of 19.25 points at halftime. That's the fourth-best first-half margin in the country, behind only No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 3 Miami. I expect the Utes to grab control of this one quickly. The Pick: Utah 1H -9.5 (-108) at DraftKings"

And here are our picks for every other marquee matchup in Week 7:

🚨 NFL Week 6 upset alert

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The Texans finally earned their first win of 2026 last week, and the parallels to 2025 are striking. It was a blowout win over the Titans last year that snapped a dreadful stretch to open the season and sparked a victory streak. What if Houston catches fire again this year? The Jaguars should be on notice in their second consecutive game in London, because the Texans might be fixed. Fire up the upset alert sirens.

Our Jordan Dajani likes the Texans to win outright across the pond.

Dajani: "DeMeco Ryans is calling defensive plays again, and C.J. Stroud is actually playing good football. He's tied for the most 20-yard completions (21) in the NFL this season. Houston is also 14-2 SU and 11-4-1 ATS in its last 16 divisional games away from home. Prediction: Texans 21, Jaguars 18"

"That's not a real upset! They're only three-point underdogs," you might say. OK, then. How about the Titans? They're seven-point underdogs to the Colts, yet our Tyler Sullivan says it would not surprise him if they secure their first win of the season.

Sullivan: "This is more about fading the Colts than it is buying stock in the Titans. This is a divisional matchup where I think the line is simply too big, and Tennessee could end up surprising some folks because Indy keeps them in it. I could see this Colts defense helping prop up what has been the worst offense in the NFL, as the Titans rank last in scoring (11.6) and total yards (246.4)."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚽ Sassuolo at Frosinone, 2:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

🏀 Celtics at 76ers, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 Memphis at Tulane, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Game 4: Rays at Guardians, 8 p.m. on TBS

🏈 Washington at Purdue, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Racing Louisville at Legacy, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Nuggets at Lakers, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

⚽ Chelsea at Everton, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Napoli at Venezia, 9 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Ipswich Town at Manchester City, 10 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Paris Saint-Germain at Strasbourg, 11:15 a.m. on beIN Sports

🏈 Florida at No. 7 Texas, noon on ABC

🏈 No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 LSU, noon on ESPN

🏈 No. 25 Northwestern at Michigan State, noon on NBC Sports Network

🏈 No. 4 Ohio State at No. 5 Indiana, noon on Fox

🏈 Virginia at No. 24 SMU, noon on The CW

⚽ Gotham at Spirit, 12:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ RB Leipzig at Bayern Munich, 12:30 p.m. on USA Network

🏒 Devils at Capitals, 1 p.m. on NHL Network

🥊 WBO heavyweight title: Dubois vs. Wardley, 2 p.m. on DAZN

⚽ Brest at Lille, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

🏈 No. 6 Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Arizona State at No. 10 Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Auburn at No. 1 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 13 Missouri at No. 9 Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network

🏈 Penn State at Michigan, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Game 1: Dream at Valkyries, 3:30 p.m. on NBC

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott, 5 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Current at Royals, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

🏈 Florida State at No. 3 Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Sabres at Canadiens, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏈 No. 15 Kentucky at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

🏈 No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 8 BYU, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 18 Oklahoma State at No. 20 Houston, 7:30 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Wisconsin at No. 12 UCLA, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Fire at Revolution, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Game 5: Rays at Guardians, 8 p.m. on TBS

🥊 WBC junior middleweight title: Fundora vs. Hadribeaj, 8 p.m. on TNT

⚽ Dallas at Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Angel City at Summit, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

🏈 No. 11 Utah at Colorado, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 21 Wake Forest at California, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2

⚽ Nashville at Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

⚽ Lecce at Udinese, 6:30 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Racing Santander at Osasuna, 8 a.m. on ESPN+

⚽ Manchester United at Leeds United, 9 a.m. on USA Network

🏈 Texans vs. Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

⚽ Alavés at Celta Vigo, 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

⚽ Arsenal at Nottingham Forest, 11:30 a.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏈 Panthers at Eagles, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Bears at Falcons, 1 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Pride at Dash, 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏁 NASCAR at Phoenix, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Sevilla at Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Cardinals at Rams, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Bills at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Thorns at Bay, 5 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Crew at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Reign at Stars, 7 p.m. on Roku

🏈 Cowboys at Packers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC