Dodgers enter offseason searching for pieces to help get across October finish line

The Dodgers 2019 season ended earlier than expected. The club -- which set a regular season record with 106 wins -- was sent home early after the Dodgers were eliminated by the eventual champion Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the National League Division Series last month. The early playoff exit due to a stumbling potseason offense and shaky pitching came after back-to-back runner-up finishes in the World Series.

After seven straight National League West titles and two straight NL pennants without any rings, the Dodgers' sudden loss in the 2019 playoffs brings an even larger sense of urgency. Massive changes shouldn't be expected from Andrew Friedman and his front office group, but the Dodgers have room to make a few moves to bolster their already strong roster.

Los Angeles is the favorite to win the NL pennant once again in 2020, and the team is tied with the Yankees for the second-best odds to win the Fall Classic next season.

Here's an offseason primer on the Dodgers as they continue their title quest:

2020 Payroll Situation

The Dodgers, despite being a big-market team and earning a hefty paycheck from their television deal, have aimed to stay below the salary level that would require a luxury tax payment for the next three years. They've cut payroll, and if they hope to continue avoiding the tax, they could be hard-pressed to sign any of the top free agents this winter, including SoCal native Gerrit Cole. This year, the Dodgers spent $196 million in player payroll. The luxury tax will be assessed to any MLB team that spends more than $208 million in 2020.

Here is what Los Angeles has on the books heading into 2020:

The biggest deals currently on the club's payroll belong to starter Clayton Kershaw and closer Kenley Jansen. Kershaw signed a three-year extension with the Dodgers last November, totaling $93 million. Jansen has two years left of a five-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2017.

The Dodgers signed infielder Max Muncy in 2017 to a minor-league deal after he was released by the Oakland A's, and the club has received two solid seasons from the surprise slugger. He's arbitration eligible for the first time and expected to bring in a salary around $4.6 million.

Chris Taylor, Enrique Hernandez and Corey Seager also arbitration eligible are all expected to cash in around the $5-7 million range. Dodgers stars Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger are estimated to have their pay jump to $8.5 million and $11.6 million, respectively. Right-hander Walker Buehler is not yet eligible for arbitration, but when he is in 2021 should see a massive increase as well.

The free agents from the team this offseason include pitchers Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill along with catcher Russell Martin and infielder Jedd Gyorko. Hill, who turns 40 in March, and Martin, who turns 37 in February, still have an undecided future with the Dodgers, but it's possible the club brings back one or both of the veterans on a one-year deal. Gyorko, 31, had an ineffective an injury-plagued 2019 season and the Dodgers declined Gyorko's $13 million club option for 2020. David Freese was also set to hit free agency but he announce his retirement from baseball after the playoffs.

Biggest Needs

There are no obvious needs for this powerhouse team. There won't be a roster overhaul this offseason, but we can take a closer look at some of the club's weaknesses. Starting with the biggest question mark of this offseason: the team's 2020 rotation.

Without question, the Dodgers are certainly deep when it comes to arms in the organization. But there's still a few unknowns about the rotation. As of now, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Kenta Maeda are likely the only sure-thing starters.

L.A. could fill out its rotation with in-house options like Ross Stripling, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May next year. But it would probably be wise to grab another rotation piece in free agency or bring back Ryu, a Cy Young finalist in 2019.

The Dodgers could also use some bullpen help. The Joe Kelly signing proved to be a disaster for much of the 2019 campaign as he never matched his 2018 success with the Red Sox. Kelly finished the 2019 season with a 4.56 ERA and gave up six earned runs in just three postseason appearances. Kenley Jansen struggled, and the NLDS Game 5 loss can in part be credited to manager Dave Roberts unease about calling in his own team's closer. Jansen's status as the team's closer heading into 2020 is up in the air.

President Andrew Friedman didn't exactly give Jansen a real vote of confidence during his end of year press conference. "I'm not sure," was Friedman's first response when asked if Jansen will be the 2020 closer.

"I haven't really gotten into the exact specifics of offseason planning," Friedman added. "My sense sitting here is that Kenley will be our closer. We'll see how things play out. There were decent chunks of time this year where everything synced up, and other times where he struggled more. I think a lot of the focus this offseason will be about trying to have him repeat more consistently. I feel like he'll be a big part of us winning games. Exactly what that role is, I don't know right now."

The rest of the bullpen won't fully come together until the club decides who makes the final rotation. If anything, the team should sign some relief depth. Will Smith, Daniel Hudson, Drew Pomeranz, Dellin Betances and Sergio Romo are all available on the free-agent market this winter.

Trade Chips

The Dodgers developmental system is one of the best in the league, and in the recent years, has produced top talent like Gavin Lux and Dustin May. The Dodgers held onto both of those players during July's trade deadline and could do so again this offseason.

But even if the Dodgers don't want to depart with their youngsters, the team has enough depth and versatility that can allow them to make trades using other players. Outfielder Joc Pederson and catcher Will Smith could be two potential trade chips this winter. Pederson, 27, as mentioned above, is projected to make $8.5 million in his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent. Smith, 24, played 54 games in 2019, hitting .253/.337/.571 with an OPS of .907. Kike Hernandez and Pedro Baez are eligible for free agency after the 2020 season, so the pair could also be included in trade talks.

"We just don't have hard-and-fast rules," president Andrew Friedman told the LA Times during this year's GM meetings in Arizona. "We're open to different avenues and different levers of how to get better. And I can't sit here right now and tell you what that means because I don't know."

Possible Targets

Obviously, if the Dodgers decide to change course and ignore the luxury tax penalty, they could (and should) go after top free agent starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg. If they do pursue Cole -- a California native -- the Dodgers will face competition from the Yankees, Angels and Astros.

Third basemen Anthony Rendon and Josh Donaldson are two power right-handed hitters, and either could be a good fit with the Dodgers. Donaldson, 34, is the more likely option given L.A.'s circumstances. Right-hander Zack Wheeler and outfielder and right-handed batter Nicholas Castellanos could be seen as worthy players to pursue.

On the trade front, it seems likely this offseason will likely bring a blockbuster trade, and the Dodgers have already been connected to one of the marquee players who could be dealt: Francisco Lindor. It's unclear how much L.A. would be willing to give up to get Cleveland's superstar shortstop, but he is under contract through the 2021 season.

The Dodgers will be returning with their core for the 2020 season, and they will be competitive as the search for an elusive World Series ring continues. With a few additional improvements this winter to their bullpen and overall depth, the Dodgers want to build a roster that gets them through the October finish line.