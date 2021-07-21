The biggest series of the week comes in Los Angeles, where the Dodgers are hosting the Giants. Two of the game's oldest rivals, going back to their New York days, were separated by just one game heading into the series. The Giants took Monday's game in convincing fashion and it looked headed that way again.

Instead, the Dodgers ended up celebrating on the field after a three-run shot from Will Smith walked things off; 8-6 Dodgers, series even, Giants NL West lead back down to one.

The Giants entered the game as the NL leader in home runs with 138. Through five times at bat, they used four homers -- from LaMonte Wade, Mike Yastrzemski, Alex Dickerson and Thairo Estrada -- to build a 6-1 lead.

They never did tack on, though, and the Dodgers started chipping away immediately. Chris Taylor hit a solo shot in the fifth and then hit a two-run shot that cut the lead to 6-5 in the seventh.

It went to the ninth with the Giants still clinging to that lead, but late-inning reliever Tyler Rogers walked Taylor on four pitches and then followed by walking Matt Beaty. He hit the strike zone to Smith, but paid for it:

Quite a victory for the Dodgers. At their lowest point, they had just a six percent chance to win the game. They went to the ninth with a 20.1 percent chance. They leave with the W.

For the Dodgers, Smith was the hero but Taylor was 3 for 4 with a walk, two homers, three RBI and four runs scored. Also of note, top pitching prospect Josiah Gray debuted with four innings of work. He gave up four runs on four hits. The homers were the issue, as he gave up three of them, scoring all four of the runs. He did strike out seven against just one walk, though.

They now have a chance with the two games remaining in this series to exit it with the NL West lead. At worst, if the Giants can take the final two games, it's a three-game lead for the Giants.

From the Giants' perspective, it hurts for sure, but it's far from a disaster. They came in with a one-game lead for a four-game road series. The goal there is a split and they are right on track for that. Just win one in the next two days and this was a successful series.

The pitching matchup for Wednesday night is Logan Webb (4-3, 3.54 ERA ) for the Giants against Julio Urias (12-3, 3.78 ERA) of the Dodgers.

If Tuesday was any indication, you'll want to clear your schedule to watch this game, if possible.