Dodgers expected to place trade deadline pickup Yu Darvish on disabled list

Three starts into his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers, right-hander Yu Darvish is heading to the disabled list.

The Dodgers are expected to place Darvish on the 10-day DL with nagging back tightness, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday. Lefty Edward Paredes has already joined the team to fill the roster spot.

By all accounts Darvish's back tightness is not considered serious, and the Dodgers are essentially giving him a 10-day break. They have a huge lead in the NL West -- and a 12-game lead over the Astros for the best record in baseball -- and the luxury of time. The Dodgers can give Darvish as much time as he needs to get healthy and ready for October.

Darvish left his last start with back stiffness and has had on-and-off issues over the years, so this isn't necessarily new. While it's not considered serious, it is a back injury, and those can be tricky. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw missed two months with a back problem last year and will miss close to two months with more back trouble this year.

In three starts since coming over from the Texas Rangers, Darvish has allowed five runs in 18 innings. He's struck out 22 and walked four. Overall, Darvish is 8-9 with a 3.83 ERA in 25 starts in 155 innings this season, his first full season back from Tommy John surgery. He's due to become a free agent this winter.