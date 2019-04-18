Dodgers extend home run streak to 32 consecutive home games, tying MLB record set by 1999 Rockies

The Dodgers have had quite the interesting year. They stormed out to an 8-2 start, but then lost six in a row. They've now won four in a row since, thanks to a 3-2 win over the Reds on Wednesday afternoon. All three runs scored on one swing of A.J. Pollock's bat:

Well, you wanted to face A.J. so… pic.twitter.com/62NiBjYKgZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 17, 2019

The reference in the Dodgers tweet about wanting to face Pollock was because the Reds intentionally walked Cody Bellinger to get to Pollock. Bellinger is hitting .429/.512/.900 with nine homers and 23 RBI in 19 games this season, so it's hard to blame the Reds for the decision.

That's kind of beside the point here, though. The real takeaway is that the Pollock blast means the Dodgers have now hit a home run in 32 straight (regular season) games in Dodger Stadium.

Starting with Aug. 21 last season, when Manny Machado went deep, the Dodgers have hit a home run in every single regular-season home game.

All the more impressive here is who the Dodgers have tied. It was the 1999 Rockies who previously held the record on their own. That was in pre-humidor Coors Field, when the Rockies hit a ridiculous .325/.383/.549 with 144 homers in 81 games as a team.

Back on these Dodgers, though, they've had an interesting home/road split so far this year. They are 9-4 at home and 3-4 on the road. The road record is funky, too, because it includes a three-game sweep of the Rockies before being swept in four games by the Cardinals. As such, there's probably no way to determine if they are actually bad on the road or if something weird happened in St. Louis.

For now, the Dodgers head on the road for what looks to be a tough trip with four games in Milwaukee -- Saturday's game can be streamed nationally via fuboTV (Try for free) -- and three in Chicago against the Cubs.

Then, on Friday, April 26, the Dodgers will return home looking to make big-league history by hitting another home run in Chavez Ravine.