Dodgers fan whiffs on World Series home run ball, fan behind him pays for it

The seventh inning of World Series Game 6 proved to be a great time for Joc Pederson to shine, but not for one Dodgers fan in the left field stands.

Pederson hit a big solo home run to give Los Angeles a late insurance run as they forced a Game 7 against the Astros. It was his third home run of the series. As the ball sailed over the wall, it struck a woman in the midsection upon descent. It didn't have to happen that way, considering the grown man in front of her brought his glove to the game and was in prime position to make a souvenir snag.

Alas, it appears hand-eye coordination is not the gentleman's strong suit.

Chivalry is most definitely dead pic.twitter.com/4nADIkQMsa — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 1, 2017

Here's a handy breakdown:

If you're an adult who brings his glove to the ballpark, there is only one scenario in which you don't wind up looking like a total doofus: You use the leather to make a sweet catch on what would otherwise be a tough play. If you're lucky enough to stumble into that situation, you HAVE to make the play.

Unfortunately for this guy, not only did he completely blow it, but his failures led to someone else's misfortune.

Now he has to hang his head in shame knowing he brought his mitt to the World Series only to showcase his athletic shortcomings and let a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity crush a woman in the gut. Not great for the brand.

If he's looking for a silver living ... your brother-in-law can't throw away your souvenir if you don't catch one.