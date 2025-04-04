Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was placed on the injured list on Thursday after aggravating his surgically repaired right ankle. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters that the injury was the result of "mishap" while stepping into the shower. Roberts originally described Freeman's status as "day to day," but he had not played since March 29.

In turn, the Dodgers were able to backdate his IL stint to March 31. (Teams are allowed to retroactively credit players with a few days of banked IL time provided they haven't appeared in a game during that span.)

Freddie Freeman LAD • 1B • #5 BA 0.250 R 2 HR 2 RBI 4 SB 0 View Profile

Freeman initially suffered the ankle injury in late September of last year and missed the final three games of the regular season. However, he played through the discomfort in the playoffs and went on to win the World Series MVP award. In December, he underwent surgery on that hobbled right ankle, which consisted of debridement and the removal of loose bodies. He recovered as anticipated and enjoyed a solid showing during Cactus League play in spring training.

The 35-year-old Freeman was also producing at a high level early in the regular season, as he boasts a slash line of .250/.250/.833 with two home runs in three games played.

As for the reigning champion Dodgers, they now have an MLB-best 8-0 record on the young season following a walk-off victory on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves -- Freeman's old club -- that sealed a three-game sweep.

Thursday was a travel day for the Dodgers, who will look to keep their unbeaten start going when they begin a three-game road series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Friday.