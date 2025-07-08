The suddenly slumping Los Angeles Dodgers will get one of their top pitchers back this week. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who has been sidelined since April 27 with shoulder inflammation, will come off the injured list and start Wednesday's series finale with the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, manager Dave Roberts told reporters (via MLB.com).

Glasnow, 32 in August, made five starts prior to landing on the injured list. Injuries come with the territory for Glasnow, who set career highs in starts (22) and innings (134) last season, but did not pitch after Aug. 11 because of an elbow issue. The Dodgers accept the injury risk to get the upside -- Glasnow had a 3.25 ERA with 463 strikeouts in 348 ⅔ innings from 2021-24.

The Dodgers currently have seven starting pitchers on the major league injured list, including Glasnow. Their rotation depth chart looks something like this:

Ohtani is slowly getting stretched out as he works his way back from September 2023 elbow surgery. He has not gone more than two innings or thrown more than 31 pitches in any of his four starts. Snell threw two innings in a simulated game last week and is expected to start a rehab assignment this week. Sasaki recently resumed playing catch.

Despite a payroll approaching $400 million, the Dodgers have used 16 different starting pitchers this season, two more than any other team. Righty Ben Casparius, who allowed six runs in three innings last Friday and was frequently paired with an opener, is moving back to the bullpen to make room for Glasnow.

The Dodgers have lost their last four games and were outscored 38-7 in the four losses. Yamamoto gave up five runs and got two outs in Monday's loss (MIL 9, LAD 1). Los Angeles remains atop the NL West and has the National League's best record at 56-36 (+210 to win the World Series, via BetMGM).