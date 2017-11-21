Dodgers-Giants 2018 opener to be televised by ESPN
Dodgers-Giants 2018 opener to be televised by ESPN
ESPN will exclusively televise two of four games of this opening weekend series.
LOS ANGELES — When the Dodgers open their 2018 season against the Giants at Dodger Stadium, two of four games will televised exclusively on ESPN, including opening day.
ESPN will televise the Dodgers-Giants opener on Thursday, March 29, a 4 p.m. PT start, and will also showcase the series finale on ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’ a 5:30 p.m. PT start. Both will be exclusive telecasts by ESPN, which means no SportsNet LA broadcast of either game.
The games are part of 10 games televised by ESPN or ESPN2 over the first two games of the season, including four games on opening day. The first game of the 2018 season will feature the Marlins hosting the Cubs on March 29, a 9:30 a.m. PT start.
The 2018 season opens on a Thursday as part of the new, expanded regular season, now 187 days up from 183 to account for more rest days built into the new collective bargaining agreement.
The Dodgers were on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ three times in 2017, and were 2-1.
