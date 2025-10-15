This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏆 Five things to know Wednesday

UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 2 begins on Paramount+. Two days of UWCL action begin with four matches this afternoon, and you can catch it all on Paramount+. OL Lyonnes, Wolfsburg and Barcelona seek their second wins in as many matches, which would put them in the driver's seat one-third of the way through the league phase. Chelsea, meanwhile, need to bounce back after last week's 1-1 draw with Twente. We have you covered with the full Matchday 2 schedule The Dodgers extended their NLCS lead with a historic effort on the mound. Yoshinobu Yamamoto went the distance in a 5-1 win over the Brewers to give Los Angeles a commanding 2-0 series advantage. It was the first postseason complete game for a Dodgers pitcher since 2004 and the first for anyone since 2017. The Brewers are now in the danger zone; only five teams have ever come back from a 2-0 hole to win a best-of-seven LCS. UConn tops the preseason women's basketball rankings. The first AP Top 25 of the season is out, and the Huskies are the team to beat. The reigning national champions are preseason No. 1 for the first time since 2017, but South Carolina is breathing down their necks as the only other team to receive first-place votes. Dawn Staley is confident the Gamecocks will not skip a beat despite Chloe Kitts' season-ending injury. Alex Bregman will reportedly opt out of his Red Sox contract. The veteran infielder will hit MLB free agency this offseason on the heels of a productive year in Boston. A quad strain put him on the shelf for a significant portion of the season, but Bregman still managed a 3.5 WAR and earned the third All-Star nod of his career. He was set to make $41.67 million in each of the final two years of his deal with the Red Sox but will undoubtedly be in search of a more lucrative contract after logging his best offensive season since 2022. The Mavericks and coach Jason Kidd agreed to a contract extension. Kidd will remain in Dallas on a multi-year deal. The Mavericks locked him up for the long term just over a week before the start of the season, and the move is perhaps unsurprising given that they blocked the Knicks from interviewing him earlier in the offseason. Kidd is just a year removed from a trip to the NBA Finals and takes a promising roster, featuring No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, into the 2025-26 campaign.

🏀 Do not miss this: NBA Top 100 players, ranked

Every year, ouf NBA analysts rank the 100 best players in the NBA. With the 2025-26 season a week away, it's time to renew the annual tradition.

The Thunder lead the way with seven players in the top 100, unsurprising after they rolled to last season's championship. Amen Thompson is the biggest riser in the rankings, up 66 spots to No. 35. Jrue Holiday, on the other hand, fell further than any other with a 47-spot slide to No. 79.

Here is the most elite tier, including this season's top-ranked player:

Nikola Jokić, Nuggets Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder Luka Dončić, Lakers Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Victor Wembanyama, Spurs Stephen Curry, Warriors Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Jalen Brunson, Knicks Kevin Durant, Rockets LeBron James, Lakers

You'll recall that Jokić's Nuggets took SGA's Thunder squad -- which eventually won the NBA title, to a Game 7 in the second round of the playoffs back in the spring. Still, says our Sam Quinn, Denver's big man is head and shoulders sbove the rest.

Quinn: "Every time Jokić steps on the floor, he seemingly does something impossible. A no-look pass from an unfathomable angle. A one-legged turnaround 3 at the end of the shot-clock. He is the NBA's unquestioned alpha."

📈📉 Pete Prisco's Week 7 NFL Power Rankings

Another week, another new No. 1 team in the NFL. That's according to Pete Prisco, who moved the Buccaneers into the top spot in his power rankings. Baker Mayfield is in the midst of a potential MVP season, and despite a bevy of injuries in the early going, Tampa Bay is the only 5-1 team in the NFC.

The Eagles are the biggest movers in this week's rankings with a 10-spot tumble. The Seahawks found a similar fate last week but rebounded with a seven-spot climb -- the largest of any team -- in the wake of a get-right win over the Jaguars.

On the Eagles: "This team is a mess. The offense is disjointed and now the defense has issues. Proof again how hard it is to repeat."

"This team is a mess. The offense is disjointed and now the defense has issues. Proof again how hard it is to repeat." On the Seahawks: "The defensive front was dominant in the victory over the Jaguars with seven sacks. Mike Macdonald has himself a nasty unit on defense, and Sam Darnold loves the deep ball."

Here are the top 10 teams in Prisco's Week 7 NFL Power Rankings:

Buccaneers (previously: 4) Packers (7) Steelers (5) Colts (6) Lions (1) Broncos (10) Seahawks (14) Rams (11) Patriots (13) Bills (3)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

