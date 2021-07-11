The Los Angeles Dodgers had a record-setting offensive outburst against the last place Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. The Dodgers routed their NL West rivals 22-1 (box score) and set or tied several franchise records in the process.

First and foremost, the 22 runs are the most ever scored by a single team at Dodger Stadium. The ballpark opened in 1962, four years after the club relocated from Brooklyn. Here are the five highest single-team run totals in Dodger Stadium history:

Dodgers vs. D-Backs: 22 runs on July 11, 2021 Dodgers vs. Brewers: 21 runs on Aug. 2, 2019 Giants vs. Dodgers: 19 runs on Sept. 14, 2013 Dodgers vs. D-Backs: 18 runs on March 28, 2019 Dodgers vs. Padres: 18 runs on Sept., 13, 1977

The 22 runs are tied for the most the Dodgers have scored in a game since relocating to Los Angeles. They also scored 22 runs against the Rockies on July 21, 2001. The franchise record is 25 runs way back in 1901, when the Brooklyn Dodgers blew out the Reds. This was the 17th time in franchise history the Dodgers scored at least 20 runs, and seventh time they scored at least 22 runs.

Los Angeles scored their 22 runs Saturday night on the strength of eight home runs, tying the franchise record. They also hit eight homers against the D-Backs on March 28, 2019, and against the Brewers on May 23, 2002. AJ Pollock and Albert Pujols each went deep twice Saturday, and Justin Turner and Mookie Betts each chipped in a grand slam.

The Dodgers have already hit nine grand slams this season, one short of the franchise single-season record set in 2004. Saturday was the second time this season they hit two grand slams in a single game (also May 2 vs. Brewers). Prior to this season, the Dodgers had hit two grand slams in a game only twice in their history, according to TSN's StatsCentre.

And finally, the Dodgers scored five-plus runs in the first (five), seventh (seven), and eighth (six) innings Saturday. They have 22 innings with at least five runs this season, by far the most in baseball. The D-Backs and White Sox are tied for second with 13 apiece. Los Angeles raised their team batting line from .240/.334/.408 to .243/.338/.418 in Saturday's game.

As for the D-Backs, Saturday's loss was a new low in a season full of lows. They are now 26-65, the worst record in baseball by five games, and they've lost 52 of their last 63 games. In those 63 games Arizona has been outscored by an average of 2.4 runs per game.