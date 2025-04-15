Los Angeles Dodgers legend Manny Mota is responsive and resting comfortably after suffering a stroke, the club announced on Tuesday. "Dad never lost consciousness during the incident and is currently doing well," broadcaster José Mota, the son of Manny Mota, told ESPN.

Manny Mota, 87, spent parts of 20 seasons in MLB, and 13 of those seasons came with the Dodgers. He was originally signed by the then-New York Giants out of his native Dominican Republic in 1957 at just 19 years old. Over his two decades in the majors, Mota collected more than 1,000 hits – including 52 triples – and batted .304. He earned an All-Star selection as a member of the Dodgers in 1973. He's spent more than the last half-century with the Dodgers as a player, coach, and broadcaster.

In addition to playing for the Giants in his first MLB season of 1962 and then later the Dodgers, Mota also suited up for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Montreal Expos. In June of 1969, the Dodgers acquired Mota from Montreal in a trade that also brought Maury Wills back to the organization. Mota retired following the 1982 season with a career WAR of 17.4 in MLB.

Mota was inducted into the Legends of Dodger Baseball in 2023.

"This is a great honor and a great privilege, and I'm very grateful to the Dodgers for selecting me as a Legend of Dodger Baseball," he said in a statement at the time. "I don't consider myself a legend, just another person who always tried to contribute to the Dodgers and give my best. I am humbled and really appreciate what the Dodgers are doing for me. I consider Dodger Stadium my home away from home, and I consider myself to be an adopted son of the Dodger organization."