The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves by a 3-1 final on Tuesday night (box score), improving their record to 7-0 in the process. The Dodgers have now matched the best start to a season by a defending World Series champion in Major League Baseball history, tying the 1933 New York Yankees. Those Yankees would lose their eighth game to the Washington Nationals.

Here's a full breakdown of the best starts to a season by a champion:

2025 Dodgers: 7-0 (and counting) 1933 Yankees: 7-0 1985 Tigers: 6-0 1934 Giants: 5-0 Several tied at 4-0 (most recently 1976 Reds)

It should be noted none of the teams who started 5-0 or better made it back to the World Series. In other words, for as good as this Dodgers club appears, they're not guaranteed glory.

Tuesday's contest saw the Dodgers fall behind the Braves and reigning National League Cy Young Award recipient Chris Sale in the second inning, when Mookie Betts made an uncharacteristic throwing error after struggling to gain a grip on the ball. The Dodgers would trail 1-0 until the sixth inning, when Betts atoned for his earlier mistake with a two-run home run off Sale. The Dodgers would tack on a third run (off reliever Pierce Johnson) on a Will Smith single later in the frame.

Dodgers starter Dustin May, by the way, was making his first MLB appearance since May 17, 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He worked five one-run innings, surrendering one hit and three walks and striking out six batters. He threw more sweepers than any other pitch, with his sinker clocking in a few ticks slower than the last time he was hearty and hale.

The Braves, for their part, are now 0-6 on the young season. In addition to those six defeats, Atlanta has experienced its fair share of losses from a personnel perspective. It was announced on Tuesday that starter Reynaldo López will require arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder to explore if he's suffered structural damage.

The Braves remain without several other injured key players: fellow righty Spencer Strider, outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., catcher Sean Murphy, setup reliever Joe Jiménez, and infielder Ignacio Alvarez Jr. The Braves also saw outfielder Jurickson Profar, a top free-agent signing this winter, banished for 80 games on Monday after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

The Dodgers and Braves will conclude their series on Wednesday evening.