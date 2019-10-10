Dodgers' Joc Pederson hits ball through fence, loses home run in replay reversal

In the first inning of Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday night (WAS-LAD GameTracker), Joc Pederson of the Dodgers thought he'd hit a home run off Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg. Upon review, however, here's what happened out in the far reaches of left field:

Joc Pederson with one of the weirdest doubles we've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/rjGbsJMPCN — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 10, 2019

As you can see, the ball went through the fence and not over, which is why upon review the home run call was overruled. Pederson was sent back to second base for a ground rule double. So, to recap: Over the wall homer; through the darn wall, double.

But fear not, Dodger rooters, shortly thereafter Max Muncy came through with the first postseason home run ever hit off Strasburg:

That blast staked Dodger ace Walker Buehler -- yes, he's their ace now -- to an early 2-0 lead.