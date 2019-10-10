Dodgers' Joc Pederson hits ball through fence, loses home run in replay reversal
Upon review, Pederson's 'home run' was a double
In the first inning of Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday night (WAS-LAD GameTracker), Joc Pederson of the Dodgers thought he'd hit a home run off Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg. Upon review, however, here's what happened out in the far reaches of left field:
As you can see, the ball went through the fence and not over, which is why upon review the home run call was overruled. Pederson was sent back to second base for a ground rule double. So, to recap: Over the wall homer; through the darn wall, double.
But fear not, Dodger rooters, shortly thereafter Max Muncy came through with the first postseason home run ever hit off Strasburg:
That blast staked Dodger ace Walker Buehler -- yes, he's their ace now -- to an early 2-0 lead.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why Pham thanked himself for big game
The Rays outfielder has been training for this moment his entire life
-
McCann announces retirement
McCann said he made up his mind about a month and a half ago
-
LIVE: Dodgers host Nats in NLDS Game 5
It's a winner-take-all affair at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night
-
Braves vs. Cardinals NLDS schedule
The Cardinals got off to a record-setting start to take Game 5 and the series
-
Cards run away with Game 5, off to NLCS
The Cardinals rode a historic 10-run first inning to victory in the deciding game of the NLDS...
-
Cardinals beat Braves, advance to NLCS
The Braves were embarrassed at home in NLDS Game 5 against the Cardinals