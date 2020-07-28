Watch Now: Astros and Dodgers Open 2-Game Series On Tuesday ( 1:42 )

It's been no secret that many players throughout Major League Baseball weren't exactly pleased with the Houston Astros and their sign-stealing scandal that came to light during the offseason. One of the teams most impacted by the Astros' cheating was the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost to the Astros in the 2017 World Series.

On Tuesday, the two teams will begin a two-game series in Houston and Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, made sure to get a little jab in on the Astros prior to the series getting underway. In a post on his Instagram story, Pederson showed the Dodgers getting off of the team plane and captioned it with the phrase "Bangggg."

Of course, Pederson is referring to the Astros banging on a trash can, which was part of Houston system to alert batters as to what pitch was coming during games at Minute Maid Park. It's been well-documented that members of the Dodgers weren't exactly happy that the Astros were stealing signs in 2017 and ultimately could've won the World Series if it wasn't for the illegal acts.

"It doesn't make it any easier, and it just brings those same feelings of getting over something that you worked so hard for as a team, and it was just taken from you is tough...What are you going to do? It's over with," Pederson said in November.

On the other hand, Astros manager Dusty Baker, who is in his first season as the team's manager, has attempted to downplay the importance of the sign-stealing storyline entering this series.

"Well, I don't think you say nothing to them," Baker said during a recent episode of the Starkville podcast with Jayson Stark and Doug Glanville. "They've done quite a bit of talking themselves. And nobody is beyond some kind of guilt. Everybody got something that they don't want somebody to know about. Nobody lives in glass houses."

Following this week's two-game set, the Astros and Dodgers will face off at Dodger Stadium in early September.