On Sunday, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on felony charges of domestic violence, ESPN reports. Also according to the report, Urias was booked late Sunday night and released Monday morning on a $50,000 bond.

"We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías," the Dodgers said in a statement Monday. "While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time."

In 2019, Urías was suspended for 20 games under Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The decision, which Urias did not appeal, stemmed from an incident in which, according to witnesses, the pitcher shoved his girlfriend to the ground in the parking lot of a Los Angeles shopping mall.

At the time, Urías released a statement through the Major League Baseball Players Association that read in part, "Even in this instance where there was no injury or history of violence, I understand and agree that Major League players should be held to a higher standard. I hold myself to a higher standard as well. I have taken proactive steps to help me grow as a person on and off the field, and in my relationships."

Urías, 27, has been a key member of the Dodger rotation across parts of eight seasons. He is 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA (94 ERA+) in 21 starts this season.

Urías is slated to be eligible for free agency this coming offseason.