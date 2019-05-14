Dodgers' Julio Urias placed on administrative leave after being arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, reports say

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Julio Urias was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of domestic battery, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. Urias, 22, has since posted bail and has been released from custody.

Can confirm reports that Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested last night on suspicion of domestic battery. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm PT at the parking structure of the Beverly Center in LA. Bail was set at $20,000. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) May 14, 2019

The Dodgers released the following statement concerning Urias's arrest on Tuesday afternoon:

Statement from the Dodgers regarding Julio Urias ... pic.twitter.com/ODDa3gHOSG — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) May 14, 2019

MLB issued a similar statement, according to the Los Angeles Times: "We are aware of the incident and are in the process of gathering the facts." The league has also placed Urias on administrative leave:

MLB has put #Dodgers P Julio Urias on 7-day administrative leave after his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery, The Times has learned. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 14, 2019

Per TMZ's report, witnesses saw Urias arguing with a woman before shoving her to the ground. The woman later denied there was any physical altercation, but "video from the scene appeared to back up the witness accounts."

Urias, who has made nine appearances for the Dodgers this season, will likely be subjected to MLB's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Over the last 12 months, MLB has suspended Jose Torres (100 games), Roberto Osuna (75), and Addison Russell (40) for violating the policy. MLB also suspended San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer after he was caught on video pushing his wife to the ground.

Urias's arrest is the latest in a long string of poor behavior by the Dodgers and their players, dating back to Gabe Kapler's mishandling of abuse allegations in 2015. The Daily Beast reported last year that a Dodgers player had been accused of a sexual assault by a hotel maid, yet that the player remained in baseball. The team as a whole has also been the subject of an investigation by the Department of Justice due to their dealings on the international market.