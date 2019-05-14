Dodgers' Julio Urias placed on administrative leave after being arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, reports say
Urias has since posted bail and was released from custody overnight
Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Julio Urias was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of domestic battery, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. Urias, 22, has since posted bail and has been released from custody.
The Dodgers released the following statement concerning Urias's arrest on Tuesday afternoon:
MLB issued a similar statement, according to the Los Angeles Times: "We are aware of the incident and are in the process of gathering the facts." The league has also placed Urias on administrative leave:
Per TMZ's report, witnesses saw Urias arguing with a woman before shoving her to the ground. The woman later denied there was any physical altercation, but "video from the scene appeared to back up the witness accounts."
Urias, who has made nine appearances for the Dodgers this season, will likely be subjected to MLB's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Over the last 12 months, MLB has suspended Jose Torres (100 games), Roberto Osuna (75), and Addison Russell (40) for violating the policy. MLB also suspended San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer after he was caught on video pushing his wife to the ground.
Urias's arrest is the latest in a long string of poor behavior by the Dodgers and their players, dating back to Gabe Kapler's mishandling of abuse allegations in 2015. The Daily Beast reported last year that a Dodgers player had been accused of a sexual assault by a hotel maid, yet that the player remained in baseball. The team as a whole has also been the subject of an investigation by the Department of Justice due to their dealings on the international market.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best MLB DFS lineups, picks for May 16
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Hot Braves prospect homers in MLB debut
And it wasn't a cheap one
-
Andujar to miss remainder of season
Andujar was placed on the IL recently and had been deciding whether to opt for surgery to repair...
-
MLB Wednesday: Greinke to undergo MRI
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Jackson to pitch for record 14th team
Jackson will have appeared with 14 teams, the most in big-league history
-
Sale: 'I'll never question' Cora's call
The lefty stood by his manager after Cora told him his day was done