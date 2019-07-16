Dodgers' Justin Turner defends Phillies pitcher who plunked him, telling the umpire he shouldn't be ejected
'Bro, that was a slider'
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in the middle of blowing out the Philadelphia Phillies, who eventually lost 16-2 on Monday night, when one L.A. player found himself in the odd spot of arguing for the opposing pitcher not to be ejected from the game. In the top of the eighth inning, Justin Turner was making his case for why the Phillies pitcher Yacksel Ríos, who had just plunked him on the knee, should stay in the game.
Alex Verdugo hit a two-run bomb off Ríos, who hit Turner's back knee with an 84-mph pitch in the next at-bat. The timing, paired with how badly the Phillies were losing, seemed suspicious. Looking closer it seemed Ríos lost control of a breaking pitch, which the broadcasters, and even opposing players, pointed out.
The home plate umpire Doug Eddings was not pleased with the wild pitch and immediately ejected the right-hander. Naturally, Ríos and other Phillies argued, with catcher J.T. Realmuto and manager Gabe Kapler coming to the pitcher's defense. What was not as expected was when Turner came to the defense of Ríos, arguing for the pitcher to stay in the game, before the first base umpire moved him along.
Turner's efforts were not successful as the umpire stuck to his original call and tossed Ríos.
Desperate times call for desperate measures and for the Phillies, and getting their pitcher tossed in the eighth was one of these desperate times. They looked to the pitching talents of outfielder Roman Quinn to toss the final inning of the game. The Dodgers brought in two more runs to close out the already lopsided game.
The Phillies have struggled and have lost seven of their last nine series, with their two wins coming against the fourth-place Mets.
