Dodgers keep rolling as Justin Turner homers three times and Hyun-Jin Ryu increases lead in important category

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves with the largest division lead in the National League, two games up on the Arizona Diamondbacks. A decisive win paired with a Diamondbacks loss means the Dodgers will now head into Wednesday's series finale with a three-game cushion. They have some familiar faces to thank for that.

Third baseman and suspected man-wolf Justin Turner was the offensive star of the game. He homered three times (becoming the fourth player to do so this season) as part of a four-hit, six-RBI effort. Turner had entered the night with just one home run over his first 146 plate appearances, a power drought that left him with a .347 slugging percentage, the lowest among healthy Dodgers regulars. How much did Tuesday's game change things? Turner now has a .434 slugging percentage -- that's an 87-point increase … in one game. Yowza.

8th career multi-homer game for Justin Turner. His last was Aug. 13, 2017. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) May 8, 2019

While Turner's slugging went up, Hyun-Jin Ryu's ERA went down. The veteran southpaw threw his second career shutout, limiting the Braves to four hits and registering six strikeouts. He's now up to five quality starts in seven tries and has a 2.03 ERA on the season.

Ryu actually recorded a Maddux (a complete-game shutout in fewer than 100 pitches), as he required only 93 pitches to go coast-to-coast in the 9-0 win. He generated nine whiffs, including three on his signature changeup. Nearly three-fourths of his pitches were strikes, a testament to how locked in he is mechanically.

Ryu entered the night leading all starters with 30 or more innings in strikeout-to-walk ratio, at 19.5. No other starter was over the 10.00 threshold. After Tuesday's game, Ryu is now at 22.5. It's fair to say Ryu is in control -- and right now, when it comes to the West, so are the Dodgers.