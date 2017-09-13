Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: I don't care about the Indians, 'we are still the best team'

So are these bold words coming from Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen or a simple statement of fact? You be the judge. Via Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, here's what Jansen had to say:

"I don't care how good the Indians are playing. I don't care how good the Nationals are playing. We are still the best team in baseball."

On the one hand, Jansen has the standings in his favor. The Dodgers have the best record in baseball with some room to spare. On the other hand, the hard-charging Indians have a much stronger run differential, and they've played a slightly tougher schedule. There's also the matter of recency. The Indians are working on a 20-game win streak and are playing .724 ball in the second half. The Dodgers, meantime, just ended an 11-game losing streak (four of those losses came against the lowly likes of the Padres and Giants). As for the Nationals, they've outplayed the Dodgers since the break.

So it's complicated. What we should think of the Dodgers in the here and now is precisely the thrust of this week's Power Rankings by my colleague Matt Snyder. Jansen has a point when he says the Dodgers are the best, but it's hardly an unassailable point.