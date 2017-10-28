Dodgers' Kenley Jansen, Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel named 2017 Relievers of the Year

HOUSTON -- On Saturday at Minute Maid Park, Kenley Jansen of the Dodgers was named winner of the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award for the second consecutive season. As well, Craig Kimbrel of the Red Sox won the 2017 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award, his second time earning the distinction. Kimbrel is the first player to earn the award in each league.

Major League Baseball and presenting sponsor The Hartford made the announcement prior to Game 4 of the World Series between Jansen's Dodgers and the Astros.

This season, Jansen, 30 and in the first year of an $80 million contract with the Dodgers, pitched to a 1.32 ERA (318 ERA+) and 15.6 K/BB ratio in 68 1/3 innings. Over that span, he struck out 109 batters and allowed only one unearned run. Jansen also converted 41 saves in 42 opportunities this season. With 230 saves, he's the Dodgers' all-time leader in the category.

As for Kimbrel, in his age-29 season for Boston he put up an ERA of 1.43 (319 ERA+) with a 9.0 K/BB ratio, and he converted 90 percent of his save opportunities. Along the way, Kimbrel struck out 49.6 percent of opposing batters. He'll enter the 2018 season just nine saves shy of 300 for his career.

Runner-ups for the award in the AL included Ken Giles and Chris Devenski of the Astros and David Robertson of the White Sox and Yankees. In the NL, Corey Knebel of the Brewers and Wade Davis of the Cubs finished behind Jansen.

Balloting for the Rivera and Hoffman Awards, which debuted in the 2014 season, was conducted among a panel of seven all-time great relievers in order to determine the recipients. The panel consisted of Rivera, Hoffman, Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers, Bruce Sutter, John Franco, and Billy Wagner. The Rivera and Hoffman Awards replaced MLB's "Delivery Man of the Year Award," which was presented to one winner in all of Major League Baseball from 2005-13.

Here are the past winners of the Rivera and Hoffman Awards:

2014: AL - Greg Holland, Royals; NL - Craig Kimbrel, Braves

2015: AL - Andrew Miller, Yankees; NL - Mark Melancon, Pirates

2016: AL - Zach Britton, Orioles; NL - Kenley Jansen, Dodgers