Dodgers land Tarik Skubal in blockbuster deal; MLB trade deadline day is here

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🤯 Five things to know Monday
- Tarik Skubal is now a Dodger. After months of speculation about Skubal's future, the two two-time AL Cy Young winner has a new team -- and it should come as no surprise that the Dodgers managed to swing this blockbuster. Despite shipping out their superstar ace, the Tigers got an underwhelming return and didn't score well in our trade grades. The Dodgers are clear winners in this deal -- as they're the clear World Series favorite -- and the MLB will use this to continue its full-court press for a salary cap.
- The Yankees made a splash by acquiring Luis García Jr. The Yankees were in desperate need of offense, and they called the Nationals in hopes of finding some. New York landed García in exchange for a slew of relief pitchers. The Yankees will have some sorting out to do once everyone gets healthy, but they still get high marks for adding some pop to a lineup that has gone quiet due to inuries. In the NL, the Cubs scored a key starter in a trade for Kevin Gausman.
- The Sparks traded Kelsey Plum to the Mercury. For just the fourth time in WNBA history, an All-Star has been traded midseason. Fully embracing their rebuild, the Sparks sent Plum to Mercury for Monique Akoa Makani and a pair of draft picks. This deal makes plenty of sense for L.A. but it's a head-scratching move on the part of Phoenix, even if Plum has been productive when healthy. Elsewhere around the league, the upstart Tempo landed Aneesah Morrow in a deal with the Sun. Here are the biggest winners and losers from the WNBA trade deadline.
- The Texans have reunited with Jadeveon Clowney. The Texans were looking to bolster the pass rush, and they turned to a familiar face for help in that department. Houston has signed Clowney -- the Texans' No. 1 overall pick in 2014 -- after the veteran racked up 8.5 sacks with the Cowboys last season. Clowney will join Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter to form a trio that will make opposing quarterbacks very uncomfortable.
- Uros Medic needed 30 seconds to defeat Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night. Saturday night's UFC Fight Night card was an electric one, and it featured a record number of finishes with 12. Ten of those were first-round finishes, and one of them was Medic's win over Rodriguez as he threw a lethal combination just seconds into the bout. In the co-feature event, Navajo Stirling kept his undefeated start intact with a first-round TKO of former champion Jan Blachowicz.
⚾ Do not miss this: MLB trade deadline day
We're coming down to the wire with all of the MLB trade action, and CBS Sports' experts have been working their collective fingers to the bone. Tarik Skubal and Luis García Jr. have already created tidal waves, but the deadline is still hours away.
Let me go ahead and recap some of the other deals that were made over the weekend.
- The Rays acquired SP Freddy Peralta from the Mets | Trade grades
- Luis Castillo is on his way to the White Sox from the Mariners | Trade grades
- The Braves got an offensive upgrade by adding Lane Thomas | Trade grades
- The Pirates rolled the dice by acquiring Camilo Doval from the Yankees | Trade grades
We still have a long way to go before the 6 p.m. ET deadline, and plenty of teams are hunting significant upgrades on the mound and at the plate. For teams that struck out in the Skubal Sweepstakes -- looking at you Brewers and Phillies -- there are still quality options available. In fact, our own Mike Axisa believes they could pick up the phone and call the Tigers back to land starter Casey Mize.
- Axisa: "It stands to reason the Tigers will now trade Mize, who, like Skubal, is a rental. Mize has dealt with a nagging groin injury all year and he returned from his third injured list stint on June 17, and he's looked quite strong in two starts since. Detroit scratched him from Friday's start to protect him ahead of a potential trade. Now 29, Mize has been outstanding when healthy this season. He's an impact pitcher who should come at a reasonable price given the groin injury and lack of long-term control."
Be sure to keep it locked on our MLB trade deadline live blog, where we will update you on rumors and trades while also providing analysis. It's a one-stop shop of baseball goodness. If you're looking for a recap of all the trades, you're in luck. Our MLB trade tracker will be updated throughout the day.
🏈 What's next for Baker Mayfield?
The relationship between Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers isn't exactly rosy these days as the veteran quarterback seeks a contract extension. Mayfield felt "disrespected" by Tampa Bay's offer, and the team is less than pleased that Mayfield has been airing the dirty laundry publicly.
Barring something unforeseen, Mayfield will be the Bucs' starter this fall, but everything beyond that is up in the air. So, what could Mayfield's move be in 2027? Our own Bryan DeArdo broke down some potential landing spots. Is he the answer in Atlanta? Could Mayfield be an Aaron Rodgers successor for the Steelers?
- DeArdo: "Pittsburgh can't be ruled out because its 2026 starter, Aaron Rodgers, plans to retire after this season, and the Steelers don't have a proven quarterback behind him outside of Mason Rudolph, who has spent his career as a backup. If nothing else, the Steelers could sign Mayfield to compete with either Howard or Allar. In that scenario, Pittsburgh probably wouldn't offer Mayfield a long-term contract, meaning he would have to bet on himself once again."
Another NFC quarterback -- Dak Prescott -- knows his future lies in Dallas. The question is whether he can deliver an elusive Super Bowl victory for the Cowboys. Prescott is trying everything, including "manifesting," to bring home a championship this season.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- The 49ers have lost Ricky Pearsall to season-ending knee surgery.
- The Big Ten and SEC have finally voiced their support for the Protect College Sports Act.
- Meanwhile, college football GMs are scrambling to adjust to a groundbreaking eligibility ruling.
- Harrison Bader scooter accident was costly -- in more ways than one.
- Could Sean Payton and Taysom Hill reunite on the Broncos?
- On that note, Denver received an encouraging update on quarterback Bo Nix.
- Former NFL All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is joining the coaching staff at Georgia Tech.
- Caitlin Clark continues to make WNBA history despite off-court distractions.
- If you believe bunting in the midst of a perfect game is worthy of a bench-clearing altercation, well, your wish has been granted.
- The NBA's probe into Kawhi Leonard could nix his return to the Raptors.
- Michael Thorbjornsen, 24, won his first PGA Tour event at the Rocket Classic.
- Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins found closure at WWE's SummerSlam.
- FIFA has scrapped its widely panned World Cup investment plan after major backlash.
📺 What we're watching Monday
🏀 Aces at Dream, 7 p.m. on NBCSN
⚾ Giants at Rangers, 8 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Mercury at Sky, 9 p.m. on USA Network