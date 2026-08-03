Dodgers land Tarik Skubal in blockbuster deal; MLB trade deadline day is here

This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🤯 Five things to know Monday

⚾ Do not miss this: MLB trade deadline day

Getty Images

We're coming down to the wire with all of the MLB trade action, and CBS Sports' experts have been working their collective fingers to the bone. Tarik Skubal and Luis García Jr. have already created tidal waves, but the deadline is still hours away.

Let me go ahead and recap some of the other deals that were made over the weekend.

The Rays acquired SP Freddy Peralta from the Mets | Trade grades

acquired SP from the | Luis Castillo is on his way to the White Sox from the Mariners | Trade grades

is on his way to the from the | The Braves got an offensive upgrade by adding Lane Thomas | Trade grades

got an offensive upgrade by adding | The Pirates rolled the dice by acquiring Camilo Doval from the Yankees | Trade grades

We still have a long way to go before the 6 p.m. ET deadline, and plenty of teams are hunting significant upgrades on the mound and at the plate. For teams that struck out in the Skubal Sweepstakes -- looking at you Brewers and Phillies -- there are still quality options available. In fact, our own Mike Axisa believes they could pick up the phone and call the Tigers back to land starter Casey Mize.

Axisa: "It stands to reason the Tigers will now trade Mize, who, like Skubal, is a rental. Mize has dealt with a nagging groin injury all year and he returned from his third injured list stint on June 17, and he's looked quite strong in two starts since. Detroit scratched him from Friday's start to protect him ahead of a potential trade. Now 29, Mize has been outstanding when healthy this season. He's an impact pitcher who should come at a reasonable price given the groin injury and lack of long-term control."

Be sure to keep it locked on our MLB trade deadline live blog, where we will update you on rumors and trades while also providing analysis. It's a one-stop shop of baseball goodness. If you're looking for a recap of all the trades, you're in luck. Our MLB trade tracker will be updated throughout the day.

🏈 What's next for Baker Mayfield?

Getty Images

The relationship between Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers isn't exactly rosy these days as the veteran quarterback seeks a contract extension. Mayfield felt "disrespected" by Tampa Bay's offer, and the team is less than pleased that Mayfield has been airing the dirty laundry publicly.

Barring something unforeseen, Mayfield will be the Bucs' starter this fall, but everything beyond that is up in the air. So, what could Mayfield's move be in 2027? Our own Bryan DeArdo broke down some potential landing spots. Is he the answer in Atlanta? Could Mayfield be an Aaron Rodgers successor for the Steelers?

DeArdo: "Pittsburgh can't be ruled out because its 2026 starter, Aaron Rodgers, plans to retire after this season, and the Steelers don't have a proven quarterback behind him outside of Mason Rudolph, who has spent his career as a backup. If nothing else, the Steelers could sign Mayfield to compete with either Howard or Allar. In that scenario, Pittsburgh probably wouldn't offer Mayfield a long-term contract, meaning he would have to bet on himself once again."

Another NFC quarterback -- Dak Prescott -- knows his future lies in Dallas. The question is whether he can deliver an elusive Super Bowl victory for the Cowboys. Prescott is trying everything, including "manifesting," to bring home a championship this season.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏀 Aces at Dream, 7 p.m. on NBCSN

⚾ Giants at Rangers, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Mercury at Sky, 9 p.m. on USA Network