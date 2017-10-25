Dodgers lead Astros 1-0 in the World Series; here's what history says will happen

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers edged the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night (LAD 3, HOU 1). Here's the play that sealed it for the hosts ...

When that ball off the bat of Jose Altuve's bat settled into the glove of Yasiel Puig, the Dodgers went up 1-0 over the Astros in this best-of-seven series. So as we get set for Justin Verlander vs. Rich Hill in Game 2, we ask: What does history say about teams up 1-0 in the World Series? To get an answer, we'll turn to the excellent resource WhoWins.com.

Therein we find that teams up 1-0 in a best-of-seven series after playing Game 1 at home, which describes the Dodgers' current straits, go on to win the series in question 67.3 percent of the time -- or roughly two out of every three times. That's a big edge for L.A., as you would expect.

The silver lining for the Astros, as mentioned they've got Verlander on the mound in Game 2, and they're baseball's best offense when it comes to hitting curveballs (Hill throws a lot of curves, as you know). So if they can pull even before heading back to Houston, then they'd seize home-field advantage in the series.

Developing!