Former Dodgers manager and baseball legend Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized, per the team. The 93-year-old Hall of Famer is in intensive care but "resting comfortably," according to the Dodgers official Twitter account. The Dodgers had no further information available on Lasorda's hospitalization.

Lasorda had a heart attack in 2012 at age 84.

Lasorda was the Dodgers' manager from 1976 through 1996, winning eight division titles, four NL pennants and two World Series championships (1981, 1988). He was a two-time Manager of the Year winner and managed four All-Star teams. With 1,599 wins as a manager, Lasorda sits 22nd in MLB history in the category. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.

Since retirement, he's had multiple roles with the Dodgers, including his current role, special adviser. His duties include "evaluating and teaching minor-league players, acting as an adviser and ambassador for the Dodgers' international affiliations."