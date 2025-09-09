For the second time in three days, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost a no-hit bid in the ninth inning. On Monday night, multiple Dodgers pitchers combined to get within three outs of the first no-no of the 2025 Major League Baseball season as part of a 3-1 win against the Colorado Rockies (box score). Alas, the no-hit bid was broken up by Rockies infielder Ryan Ritter, who doubled to left field off Dodgers closer Tanner Scott to open up the top of the ninth inning.

Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow did most of the heavy lifting in Monday's contest. He worked seven no-hit innings, striking out 11 of the 23 batters he faced and surrendering two walks. Glasnow did allow a run as well, with Kyle Farmer lifting a sacrifice fly to give the Rockies a 1-0 edge in the second inning. Reliever Blake Treinen replaced Glasnow to begin the eighth inning, with Scott checking in to begin the ninth.

Here's a look at the longest no-hit bids in the majors this season.This would represent the first season since 2005 without a no-hitter, should the league go the final three weeks without completing one.

Glasnow, 32, entered Monday having pitched 14 times this season. Across those appearances, he had compiled a 3.41 ERA (123 ERA+) and a 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 68 ⅔ innings. His 105 pitches on Monday night represented the second-most he'd thrown in an outing all season. He threw 106 pitches back on July 23 against the Minnesota Twins.

Monday's game represented the second time in recent days the Dodgers took a no-hitter into the ninth inning. On Saturday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto came within an out of recording a no-no of his own against the Baltimore Orioles. Yamamoto's no-hit bid was dashed by a Jackson Holliday home run. The Orioles then rallied to win that contest.

Monday would have represented the Dodgers' 28th no-hitter in franchise history. Their 27 remains the most among all MLB clubs, with only the Chicago White Sox eclipsing 20. The Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, and Chicago Cubs have 18 apiece.

The last MLB no-hitter was thrown on Sept. 4, 2024 by three Cubs pitchers, including lefty Shota Imanaga, against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The last Dodgers no-no, meanwhile, occurred on May 4, 2018, when Walker Buehler and three relievers blanked the San Diego Padres.