Despite a swift NLDS exit following a 111-win regular season, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to remain with the club next season, reports the Los Angeles Times. Roberts signed a three-year contract extension that runs through 2025 during spring training. The Dodgers have not commented about any coaching staff decisions since their season ended.

"Hugely disappointing how it ended," Roberts said following his team's NLDS Game 4 loss to the Padres on Saturday. "... There's certainly fans that are going to think it was a wasted season. I don't think there's anybody in our clubhouse, in uniform, or with the Dodgers, that feels that way. But every person has their opinions, which they're entitled."

The Dodgers have never wavered in their commitment to Roberts even though there seems to be questions about his job security every year. His postseason moves are frequently criticized, though that's true for every manager. All you need to do is turn on a postseason game to see a questionable decision. Roberts is hardly alone there.

Roberts, 50, just completed his seventh season with the Dodgers. The team has been wildly successful those seven years, posting a 653-381 (.632) regular season record with six NL West titles, three National League pennants, and a World Series title in 2020.

Four teams -- Marlins, Rangers, Royals, White Sox -- are currently without a manager. Also, the Blue Jays have not yet committed to interim manager John Schneider on a permanent basis.