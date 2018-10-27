Dodgers' Max Muncy ends longest World Series game ever with 18th inning walk-off homer
The Red Sox still lead the series 2-1
Until Friday night, the 2018 postseason had been largely lacking in memorable moments. Then the Dodgers and Red Sox played the longest game in World Series history by far.
In the 18th inning of a game that lasted seven hours and 20 minutes, Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy sent everyone home with a walk-off solo home run against Nathan Eovaldi, who was in his seventh inning of work. The Dodgers won Game 3 3-2 but the Red Sox still lead the series 2-1.
Here is Muncy's walk-off blast:
Muncy very nearly ended Game 3 a few innings earlier, when he hooked a ball just foul down the right field line. It was maybe a foot away from clanking off the pole for a walk-off homer. During an on-field interview after the game, Muncy said Eovaldi pitched him the same sequence as his previous at-bat, so he sat on that outside fastball for the homer.
The walk-off home run is the third in postseason history for the Dodgers. Here's the list:
- 1998 World Series Game 1: Kirk Gibson vs. Dennis Eckersley
- 2017 NLCS Game 2: Justin Turner vs. John Lackey
- 2018 World Series Game 3: Max Muncy vs. Nathan Eovaldi
Although Eovaldi took the loss, he deserves major props for his effort in Game 3. He allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings plus one batter and threw 97 pitches while pitching for the third time in four days. Eovaldi made one-inning relief appearances in Game 1 and 2, remember. Someone had to take the loss in this game, and, unfortunately for Eovaldi, it was him. Heck of an effort though.
