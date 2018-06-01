Dodgers may employ 'opener' strategy as Clayton Kershaw returns to the DL

The Los Angeles Dodgers rotation generated some news on Friday. Foremost, the Dodgers will place ace Clayton Kershaw on the disabled list again due to back tightness.

Today, the Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day DL with a lower back strain and recalled Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 1, 2018

Kershaw was activated on Thursday, threw five innings, and then exited and underwent an MRI. He's started eight times this season and -- true to form -- has pitched well, posting a 2.76 ERA and 4.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio. To state the obvious: the Dodgers have to hope he's ready to roll once the 10-day window expires -- in part because of who he is, and in part because he gives them five starting pitchers on the disabled, four of whom have joined in the past four weeks.

In Kershaw's place, the Dodgers will turn to well-traveled righty Brock Stewart. So far this season, Stewart has been optioned six times. For reference, he's made five big-league appearances this year, over which he's managed a 4.61 ERA And 1.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

It's not yet clear if Stewart will take Kershaw's rotation spot. The Dodgers have already brought up Dennis Santana from the minors, a 22-year-old right-hander with decent prospect standing. The Dodgers could in theory turn to either if they're hoping to maintain a traditional rotation. Alternatively, the Dodgers could get funky with it and do something different, like starting left-handed reliever Scott Alexander, which is what they'll do on Friday night:

Dodgers announce LHP Scott Alexander will start tonight’s game. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 1, 2018

Yes, it's at least possible the Dodgers are adapting the Tampa Bay Rays' "opener" strategy for the night. Seemingly the goal here is to take advantage of the Rockies having two lefties in the top four of their lineup.

It should be noted that Alexander has struggled with his command this season, and that relying upon him to open the game could leave the Dodgers in an early hole. It could just be a traditional bullpen game, too:

#Dodgers will push Alex Wood back from Friday to Sunday. Friday will be a “bullpen” day, according to MGR Dave Roberts. In Colorado. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) May 31, 2018

Still, with Kershaw out for 10 or more days and the Dodgers having exhausted their starter options on the 40-man roster, it's possible this is how manager Dave Roberts will approach every fifth game for the foreseeable future.