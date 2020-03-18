Dodgers minor leaguer Connor Joe reveals he has testicular cancer

Dodgers minor leaguer Connor Joe was a non-roster invite to camp this spring, but he was forced to leave camp to tend to a personal matter before appearing in meaningful action. He revealed Wednesday on Instagram that his absence was due to testicular cancer. Joe, 27, said he underwent surgery Tuesday and is recovering.

Joe, who made his MLB debut with the Giants last season, posted a photo from the hospital and a message:

As some of you may know, I made the difficult decision to leave Spring Training 3 weeks ago to attend to personal matters. After some tests and visits with doctors, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer. The good news is that we caught it early, and cases like mine are very curable. I have started treatment, underwent surgery yesterday and am in my recovery process now. I recognize the road ahead may be challenging and uncomfortable at times, but God is good and I am staying positive for a quick and full recovery. I am extremely grateful for my wonderful family, friends, the Dodgers organization and teammates for their incredible love and support during this difficult time. Although we tend to shy away from these topics, I am sharing my journey in the hope that this brings more awareness to Men's Health, and can help others as a result. Thank you again for your continued support, it means the world to me and my family. I will keep you updated on my path to recovery. I look forward to being back in the game as soon as I am able. Trusting in His plan.

It sounds like Joe got ahead of the disease and is hoping for a quick recovery.

Joe was the 39th overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Pirates out of the University of San Diego. He played 105 games last season for Triple-A Oklahoma City, hitting .300/.426/.503 with 26 doubles, 15 homers, 68 RBI and 82 runs. He spent most of his time at first base, but can also handle third base or either corner outfield spot.