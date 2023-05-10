During the Dodgers' current visit to Milwaukee to face the Brewers, the team is staying at the Pfister Hotel, a famous spot in downtown Milwaukee. Mookie Betts, however, is at an Airbnb for the three-game series.

That because Betts is just the latest player who very much believes in the hotel's reputation of being haunted.

He told The Orange County Register that he's being cautious and keeping his distance from the Pfister Hotel "just in case" the stories are true. In previous trips to Milwaukee and the Pfister Hotel -- which was built in 1893 -- Betts "couldn't sleep."

"Every noise, I'd be like, 'Is that something?'" Betts told The Orange County Register.

He's far from the only Major League Baseball player to have strange experiences at the hotel. In 2013, ESPN The Magazine surveyed several players who revealed unexplainable experiences in the hotel.

"When I woke up in the morning -- I swear on everything -- the clothes were on the floor and the table was on the opposite side of the room," Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said.

Former San Francisco Giants star Pablo Sandoval had a similar creepy story.

"I don't like the ghosts there. In 2009 I went to take a shower, and I remember putting my iPod next to a speaker. When I came out, it was playing music, and I have no idea why,"Sandoval said.

Opting to stay elsewhere and potentially getting extra rest has helped Betts. In Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Brewers, he hit a leadoff home run to pace the Dodgers' offense.