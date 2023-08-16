Mookie Betts has hit over 240 home runs through his MLB career, but one in particular was life changing -- for a newborn baby. The two-time World Series champion recounted the story of how a fan made an unusual bet with him as he was awaiting his at-bat during a game against the Oakland Athletics on Aug. 2.

The Dodgers fan told Betts -- whose real name is Markus Lynn Betts -- that if he hit a home run, he would give his soon-to-be born daughter "Mookie" as a middle name.

"I heard this and I laughed, and he said he was serious," Betts said. "So I turned and said, 'Nah, don't do that, bro. Don't do that.' And he said, 'No, I'm gonna do it.' I said, 'Your wife wouldn't like that, bro. Don't do that.' He said, 'No, I'm gonna tell her.' I think he may have been on the phone with her."

Betts went on to launch what he said was probably the furthest home run he has ever hit at 436 feet. It was his 29th of the season and the 242nd of his career. Before heading back to the dugout, he gave the fan a fist bump. The man's name is Giuseppe Mancuso, and he celebrated Betts' homer while still on the phone.

The Dodgers ended up winning that game, 10-1, and swept the Athletics in the three-game series.

Weeks later, Betts was scrolling through Twitter when he saw a birth certificate that showed Mancuso really is a man of his word. Francesca Mookie Mancuso was born on Aug. 7, and she already has bragging rights when it comes to having a famous friend.

"Shout out to you, Giuseppe. I can't wait to meet Francesca," Betts said. "And that's gonna be my girl, that's gonna be my girl."