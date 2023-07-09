It sure seems like Los Angeles Dodgers do-it-all man Mookie Betts is ready for the Home Run Derby. Betts swatted another leadoff home run Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker). It is his tenth leadoff homer of the season and his sixth in the team's last 31 games.

Betts is so locked in right now that the Angels intentionally walked him in his next trip to the plate, in only the third inning. Here is Saturday's leadoff blast:

Betts' 10 leadoff homers this year are a new Dodgers' single-season record, breaking the record Joc Pederson set in 2018. He is also the first player with 10 leadoff homers prior to the All-Star break. Betts currently sits seventh all-time with 46 career leadoff homers. Earlier this season George Springer moved into sole possession of second place on that leaderboard.

Entering play Saturday, Betts was hitting .277/.379/.581 with 25 home runs. He's now up to 26 home runs, the fifth highest total of his 10-year career. Mookie's career high is the 35 home runs he hit just last season. He has a very good chance to at least match that total this season, if not shatter it. He's on pace for 47 homers at the moment.

Betts will participate in Monday's Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. It will be his first time in the Home Run Derby, and he said his mother told him he better not finish last.