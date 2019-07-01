Dodgers name Hyun-jin Ryu All-Star Game starter
Usually an announcement isn't made until the day before the game
In a surprise move, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has already officially named the starter for the National League in the All-Star Game and it's the Dodgers' own Hyun-Jin Ryu. The announcement was official Sunday night, several hours after the All-Star rosters were revealed.
The reason I say it's a surprise move has nothing to do with Ryu being the guy. He's deserving of the honor and we'll get to that. It's a surprise because the starting pitcher usually isn't revealed until the day before the game. There's a press conference the Monday before the game where both managers reveal their starting lineups. This is when we see who the NL DH will be along with both starting pitchers, who then stick around and take questions. Generally speaking, we figure out who the starting pitchers are right before the press conference when we catch a glimpse of said pitchers in the hallway.
So, as noted, this is a surprise to hear the announcement more than a week ahead of time, but Roberts has that right. It's his guy and all he had to do was ask Ryu if he wanted the honor -- and why wouldn't he want it?
Ryu, a 32-year-old lefty and first-time All-Star, is 9-2 with a 1.83 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 94 strikeouts against only seven walks in 103 innings. He's been about as dominant as can be and going back to last year's 15 starts, he has a 1.89 ERA in the past two seasons combined (185 1/3 innings in 31 starts).
Ryu was set to hit free agency last offseason but accepted the Dodgers' one-year qualifying offer. Even with the free agent market having dried up and at Ryu's age, surely if he keeps this up he'll test free agency this coming offseason.
Regardless, Ryu is the NL All-Star starter. Congrats on the well-earned honor, Mr. Ryu.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Royals vs. Blue Jays odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Blue Jays vs. Royals game 10,000 t...
-
Who got snubbed from MLB All-Star Game?
Who were some of the players with an All-Star case who didn't make it?
-
Full 2019 MLB All-Star rosters released
These are your 2019 American League and National League All-Stars
-
HR Derby tracker: Who's in, who's out?
Here is the latest on the 2019 Home Run Derby field
-
MLB Sunday: Yanks sweep Sox in London
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Braves vs. Mets odds, best picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Braves vs. Mets matchup 10,000 tim...