The Dodgers and their NLDS opponents -- the Braves or Phillies -- will be playing the first two games of that series amid a heat wave in the Los Angeles area.

That's particularly relevant to Saturday's series opener, which is a day game scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET. Sunday's Game 2 is set for 8:00 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.

As CBS Los Angeles notes, temperatures in Southern California are expected to begin their upward march on Thursday, beginning a heat wave that may last more than a week. As for Game 1:

"Weather officials say Saturday will be the hottest day over the course of next week. They added that in addition to the heat, humidity will also be a concern during the weather event."

Presently, the CBS Los Angeles forecast calls for a high of 98 degrees on Saturday with sunny skies and negligible cloud cover. That's the major concern since the opening game of the series is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. local time. According to AccuWeather, the high that day could be even more elevated and threaten the record for that date of 108 degrees set in 1987. The "RealFeel" heat index is forecast to be 105 degrees for Saturday.

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"I would probably prefer to play at night, but as far as who we play, I really don't think we really care," manager Dave Roberts said recently, via Dodgers Nation. "It's going to be a hot week, and to play at night would certainly be more beneficial."

Roberts and the Dodgers have certainly played in such conditions before, even in the postseason. Back in 2017, the temperature for Game 1 of their World Series clash with the Astros was 103 degrees. Saturday's game, though, is expected to be similarly hot but with a much higher level of humidity.

The Dodgers' NLDS Game 1 on Saturday is one of four postseason games scheduled that day, so changing the start time in response to the heat wave could be a logistical challenge.

The National West champion Dodgers enjoyed a bye in the first round. Starting with Saturday's Game 1, they'll be vying to become the first team to win three straight World Series since the 1998-2000 Yankees.