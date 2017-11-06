Dodgers offseason roster moves 2017-2018
Keep track of every transaction by the Dodgers this offseason, every move that involves the Dodgers’ 40-man roster from the end of the 2017 season through the beginning of spring training in 2018. This will be updated throughout the offseason.
Current 40-man roster count: 40
Click on the date of each transaction for more detailed information.
Nov. 2: Pitchers Yu Darvish, Brandon Morrow and Tony Watson, second baseman Chase Utley, and outfielders Curtis Granderson and Franklin Gutierrez all became free agents.
Nov. 5: The Dodgers declined the $17.5 million 2018 club option for Andre Ethier, instead paying him a $2.5 million buyout.
Nov. 6: The Dodgers exercised the $9 million 2018 club option for Logan Forsythe. First baseman/outfielder O’Koyea Dickson was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Nov. 20: Pitchers Dennis Santana and Trevor Oaks were added to the 40-man roster.
Nov. 20: Pitcher Grant Dayton was claimed off waivers by the Braves. Pitcher Josh Ravin was designated for assignment, then traded to the Braves for cash considerations.
