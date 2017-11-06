Dodgers offseason roster moves 2017-2018

Every transaction from the end of the 2017 season through the start of spring training in 2018

Keep track of every transaction by the Dodgers this offseason, every move that involves the Dodgers’ 40-man roster from the end of the 2017 season through the beginning of spring training in 2018. This will be updated throughout the offseason.

Current 40-man roster count: 40

Click on the date of each transaction for more detailed information.

Nov. 2: Pitchers Yu Darvish, Brandon Morrow and Tony Watson, second baseman Chase Utley, and outfielders Curtis Granderson and Franklin Gutierrez all became free agents.

Nov. 5: The Dodgers declined the $17.5 million 2018 club option for Andre Ethier, instead paying him a $2.5 million buyout.

Nov. 6: The Dodgers exercised the $9 million 2018 club option for Logan Forsythe. First baseman/outfielder O’Koyea Dickson was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Nov. 20: Pitchers Dennis Santana and Trevor Oaks were added to the 40-man roster.

Nov. 20: Pitcher Grant Dayton was claimed off waivers by the Braves. Pitcher Josh Ravin was designated for assignment, then traded to the Braves for cash considerations.