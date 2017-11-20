Dodgers open 2018 spring training schedule on Feb. 23

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers announced their 2018 spring training schedule on ..., and the team will open its Cactus League schedule next year with a game against their Camelback Ranch co-tenants the White Sox on Friday, Feb. 23.

The Dodgers will play 30 games in Arizona, including 17 games at Camelback Ranch.

Spring training reporting days have not yet been announced, though per the collective bargaining agreement pitchers and catchers cannot be required to report before Feb. 14.

There are split squad games set for Feb. 24 (vs. Giants and at Royals, both 12:05 p.m. PT starts) and Mar. 18 (vs. Padres and at Brewers, both at 1:05 p.m.), and off days scheduled on March 13, March 21 and March 28.

After the Dodgers conclude the Arizona portion of their spring, they head home to battle the Angels for three Freeway Series games, including Sunday, March 25 in Anaheim then Monday and Tuesday, March 26-27 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers open their 2018 regular season schedule at home on Thursday, March 29 against the Giants. The season starts four days earlier with the new collective bargaining agreement calling for 187 days instead of 183 to account for more built-in rest days throughout the year.

In 2017 the Dodgers packed 38 exhibition games into 36 days. This year with the regular season starting earlier the spring slate is shortened a bit as well, with 33 games in 33 days.