It should come as no surprise that the Los Angeles Dodgers are still not over the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal that was revealed before last season, given that they were the team that lost a World Series title as a result of it. As such, there's still some resentment towards players that were part of that squad -- even ones that no longer play for Houston.

That was the case on Thursday when Josh Reddick -- now of the Arizona Diamondbacks, but once a part of that 2017 championship-winning Astros squad -- went up to bat against Los Angeles in the top of the fourth. The stadium organist decided to have a little fun at the player's expense and played "The Sign" by Ace of Bass, a song that features the lines "I saw the sign and it opened up my eyes/I saw the sign" as its chorus.

Though it's a song about moving on past an old partner, it worked as a jab towards Reddick, who might have benefitted from stolen signs during his Astros tenure.

Broadcaster Orel Hershiser even went further with the joke and decided to ask if there were any trash cans nearby.

It seems like the taunting worked, as Reddick struck out swinging during this plate appearance. The Dodgers went on to win the game, 3-2.