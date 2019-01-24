Dodgers, outfielder A.J. Pollock agree to deal, reports say

The Dodgers have reached an agreement with free agent outfielder A.J. Pollock, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The two sides have been discussing a five-year deal in the "$60 million-plus range," per ESPN's Jeff Passan, though the terms remain unclear.

#Dodgers in agreement with free-agent outfielder A.J. Pollock, pending physical, sources tell The Athletic. Terms of deal not known. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 24, 2019

Free agent outfielder A.J. Pollock is in agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers, league sources tell ESPN. They have been discussing a five-year deal in the $60 million-plus range, though it's unclear if those are indeed the final terms. @Ken_Rosenthal had the deal done first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 24, 2019

Pollock ranked No. 4 on our Free Agent Tracker. The 31-year-old authored a .257/.316/.484 batting line with 21 home runs in 113 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. He's played in only 469 of 810 possible games the last five years due to various injuries.