Dodgers, outfielder A.J. Pollock agree to deal, reports say
Pollock gives the Dodgers another true center fielder on their roster
The Dodgers have reached an agreement with free agent outfielder A.J. Pollock, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The two sides have been discussing a five-year deal in the "$60 million-plus range," per ESPN's Jeff Passan, though the terms remain unclear.
Pollock ranked No. 4 on our Free Agent Tracker. The 31-year-old authored a .257/.316/.484 batting line with 21 home runs in 113 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. He's played in only 469 of 810 possible games the last five years due to various injuries.
