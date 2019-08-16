Dodgers outfielder Kristopher Negrón faceplants while trying to make diving catch, leaves game with bloody nose

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kristopher Negron attempted to make a diving catch in Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins and came up with bloody nose.

He was trying to stop Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson from advancing, but instead faceplanted into the ground. Brinson drove in two runs on the play, as Negrón lost the ball and his hat in the process of trying to make the catch. The 33-year-old was able to walk off on his own, accompanied by manager Dave Roberts and Dodgers medical staff member Yosuke Nakajima.

"[Negrón] seemed a little dazed when I went out there, and he wanted to stay in there," Roberts said. "But we ran some concussion tests and X-rays, and everything was negative, so just kind of to get him out of the game and let him catch his breath a little bit was my thought. He'll be fine."

The Dodgers have since announced that Negrón suffered a forehead contusion and a nose contusion and abrasion on the play.

Negrón explained what he thinks happened on the missed play.

"I think I went down to brace myself with my arm, but then it didn't slide out from underneath me on the grass. It stuck, and the only thing that broke my fall was my face and my nose," he said. "Nothing's broken, thank God. I'll be good to go."

He said at first he did not know what the extent of the injury was.

"Once [center fielder A.J.] Pollock threw the ball in, I just asked, 'Is my nose crooked?' And he said, 'No, you're just bleeding.' 'OK, cool, then we're OK.' I was hoping to stay back out there, [but] couldn't really stop the bleeding. I didn't know where it was coming from," Negrón said.

In Negrón's absence the outfield had to shift around. Kyle Garlick moved from left field to right, and Matt Beaty entered the game taking the left field spot.

The Dodgers went on to lose to the Marlins 13-7, giving Miami their first win of the series.