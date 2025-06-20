Major League Baseball has handed out punishments stemming from the beanball war between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Both managers, Los Angeles' Dave Roberts and San Diego's Mike Shildt, have been banished for a game. Padres reliever Robert Suarez, meanwhile, has been suspended for three games after plunking Shohei Ohtani. Each of those three individuals, ejected from Thursday's game, were also fined an undisclosed amount.

Roberts and Shildt will serve their suspension on Friday. Suarez, though, elected to appeal and will not have to serve his punishment until a hearing can be held.

Thursday's contest between the Dodgers and Padres saw Fernando Tatis Jr. leave the game after being drilled in the hand with a fastball from reliever Jack Little. Tatis was sent for an X-ray (inconclusive) for what amounted to his third hit by pitch against the Dodgers this season.

"Whether it was [intentional] or it wasn't, enough is enough," Shildt said after the game. "We got a guy who's getting X-rays right now, is one of the best players in the game, fortunately, he's on our team, and this guy has taken shots, OK?"

The benches subsequently cleared, which helps to explain why Suarez took it upon himself to hit Ohtani on the shoulder during the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Padres would prevail by a 5-3 final, reducing their deficit in the National League West to five games. In seven head-to-head meetings so far this year, a total of 10 batters have been hit -- that includes eight in the last four games. (The Dodgers, for their part, lead the season series by a 5-2 margin.) The two sides won't meet again until Aug. 15-17 in Los Angeles, giving the involved parties plenty of time to forgive and forget.